https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/author-so-happy-knowing-your-children-will-be-forced-to-read-his-anti-racist-book-on-being-a-better-white-person-on-your-tax-dollars/

No, this is not another post about butthead professor Ibram X. Kendi. It’s about someone we’ve never heard of — Frederick Joseph — who’s written a book called, “The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person” that will be published later this year. Apparently it’s a book about anti-racism, and Joseph, perhaps in anticipation of a Biden-Harris administration, exclaimed how happy he is that one day public school children will be forced to read his book on the taxpayer’s dime.

We had a good run with President Trump weeding out anti-racism workshops from government agencies and contractors. Too bad that’ll be reversed.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...