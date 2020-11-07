https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/author-so-happy-knowing-your-children-will-be-forced-to-read-his-anti-racist-book-on-being-a-better-white-person-on-your-tax-dollars/

No, this is not another post about butthead professor Ibram X. Kendi. It’s about someone we’ve never heard of — Frederick Joseph — who’s written a book called, “The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person” that will be published later this year. Apparently it’s a book about anti-racism, and Joseph, perhaps in anticipation of a Biden-Harris administration, exclaimed how happy he is that one day public school children will be forced to read his book on the taxpayer’s dime.

Knowing your children will one day be forced to read my book on anti-racism in school on your tax dollars makes me so happy. https://t.co/lYe3rbz4dA — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 6, 2020

Ideas so wonderful that the state will have to force children to read them. Good job! 🤪 — Libertarian Pastafarian (@Libertarian_Pas) November 7, 2020

you are planning to FORCE children to read your books? Do you hear yourself? — Independent Woman (@hoopsmom) November 7, 2020

Fascism tells you where it is and what it’s thinking. All you need to do is listen. Exhibit A: https://t.co/ojtdXtoWgC — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 7, 2020

Mine won’t. I’ll teach them how to not be racist and it won’t cost taxpayers one fucking cent. — Liberty & Bourbon (@LibertyBourbon) November 7, 2020

Forcing children to do anything out of spite for some randos on Twitter is scummy af. — jarodgorla (@jarodgorla) November 7, 2020

What a stunning endorsement of homeschooling. — Let’s Grill (@Duncmeister01) November 7, 2020

knowing that my children will never set foot in a government school makes me so happy — 🇺🇸 (@AdsAmateur) November 7, 2020

Pull your kids out of public schools. — A.S. Phoulle (@asimplefoolblog) November 7, 2020

Did that this week and this one tweet makes me absolutely sure that it was the right decision. — Notorious PA-C (@N9830G) November 7, 2020

This is what’s called “saying the quiet part out loud.” — North Korean Liberation Front (@TheTriarii) November 7, 2020

My kids are gonna be homeschooled, but I’ll be sure to add your book to my teaching section on fascist propaganda. — SherlockT (@SherlockTowers) November 7, 2020

I like how you openly admit your ideas are so bad that they can only be spread through force — Mike, live and unplugged (@MrMikeD42) November 7, 2020

The tone of this is creepy as hell. Anyone paying attention to the culture war knows that the far left use nebulous and innocuous language to make it sound like it’s a good thing. It falls apart under the most basic scrutiny as the OPPOSITE of what they say it is. — Andrew Westmoreland 🎤🏳️‍🌈 (@drewwest_press) November 7, 2020

My kids will never read your tripe. Be happy anyway tho. — spiphywarfare (@spiphywarfare) November 7, 2020

Thank you for revealing your true colors. — DonnyB 🍀 (@OohDonnyBoy) November 7, 2020

“Forced” “Anti-racism” Choose one — The Yeller Feller (@YourLocalJacob) November 7, 2020

Good ideas don’t require force — VoteRonPaul2016 (@jonflombee) November 7, 2020

Knowing the day that happens I’ll be taking my kids out of school for treats and a great time with dad makes me happy. — Paulus Pontificus (@Lord_grimz) November 7, 2020

Calm down, Chairman Mao — Attila the Honeybunn (@AttilaSaysMeow) November 7, 2020

Thank you for proving that public schools force children to read garbage — Mara (@titansowell) November 7, 2020

Not authoritarian — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) November 7, 2020

Thank you for acknowledging that you’re weaponizing a toxic, racist ideology against Americans by indoctrinating schoolchildren. We already knew that but glad you’re finally admitting it. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 7, 2020

Grifter. — Ron Cates (@RCbeancounter) November 7, 2020

Will the kids need to wear brown uniforms or will civilian attire be permissible? Just trying to plan ahead. — Kenneth Kessner (@irishinidaho) November 7, 2020

Does that validate you? — Michael (@mj33096) November 7, 2020

”Forced”. That one word just about sums it all up. — David Smith (@daveS1872) November 7, 2020

Reason #479 why my kids will never attend a public school. I’ll sell blood if I have to to keep them in Catholic school. #education #schoolchoice #homeschool — Dignan 🇺🇸 (@LawnWrangler76) November 7, 2020

Mask off, but he’s right – do not send your children to state schools, they are glorified indoctrination camps. Homeschool or form educational classes with like minded families. Listen to them when they say they mean to indoctrinate your children. — Roland (@beautyistruth__) November 7, 2020

We had a good run with President Trump weeding out anti-racism workshops from government agencies and contractors. Too bad that’ll be reversed.

