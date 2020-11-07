https://www.theepochtimes.com/we-are-going-to-win-this-race-biden-asserts-confidence-lays-out-promises_3569167.html

Democratic Presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden late on Friday said that he believes he will win the race to the White House while telling Americans to “be civil to one another.” “We’re on track for over 300 Electoral College votes,” Biden told the nation. “We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear—tell us a clear and convincing story: We are going to win this race.” He later spoke as though he had won the presidency, saying, “My responsibility as president will be to represent the whole nation. And I want you to know that I will work as hard for those who voted against me as for those who voted for me.” The 77-year-old said late Friday that within the prior 24 hours, Pennsylvania and Georgia flipped blue after he had been trailing in the two states. He also asserted …

