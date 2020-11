https://www.oann.com/biden-campaign-planning-for-possible-prime-time-speech/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-campaign-planning-for-possible-prime-time-speech

November 7, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is planning for a possible prime-time speech on Saturday as his lead over Republican President Donald Trump continues to expand.

Biden had scheduled a prime-time address on Friday night but several battleground states remained too close to call at that time.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Writing by Doina Chiacu ; editing by Grant McCool)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook