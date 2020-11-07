https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-trump-election-winner-concession-white-house

The Biden campaign issued a veiled forewarning to President Donald Trump following the contentious 2020 presidential election, declaring that “trespassers” will be removed from the White House.

Multiple media outlets declared Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election on Saturday morning, despite looming recounts and the Trump campaign claiming that there has been voter interference committed.

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” Trump 2020 campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

The Trump campaign released a statement on Saturday declaring, “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump alleged.

On Saturday morning, Trump proclaimed: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

“Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED,” the president tweeted. “This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time.”

“Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed,” Trump claimed. “Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

On Friday, the Biden campaign hinted that Trump would be removed from the White House one way or another if the results of the election find that Biden has the 270 electoral votes needed to officially be named the winner.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” the statement from the Biden campaign read.

There is a report that Trump has yet to prepare a concession speech.

The Trump campaign has already filed several lawsuits regarding the election in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

