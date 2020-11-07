https://menrec.com/biden-campaign-threatens-to-have-trump-escorted-out-of-white-house/

A spokesman for the Joe Biden campaign has threatened to have President Trump escorted from the White House if he does not concede the election.

The comments come as reports suggest the President has made no indication that he will concede if the media declares Biden the winner.

Trump’s campaign has refused to back down as they pursue litigation in states in which they are disputing the validity of a number of ballots.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” the President told reporters. “Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates issued a response.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election,” Bates said in a statement. “And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

If Trump loses & does not concede, Biden aide says “the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.” — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) November 6, 2020

Threats to Have Trump Escorted Out of White House Are Shameful

It’s clear the Biden campaign is attempting to intimidate the President into dropping his efforts to protect the integrity of the election and make sure every “legal” vote counts.

Trump’s team has filed multiple lawsuits in multiple states as they allege that some of the votes in these states may be invalid.

President Trump, tweeting comments by former Independent Counsel Ken Starr, pointed out legal arguments in both Michigan and Pennsylvania that Democrat governors and state attorneys general violated the Constitution in extending ballot-counting deadlines.

“This is what we know. We have to go back to the state level and how this morass came to be in the first instance. The Governor, Wolf, and the State Supreme Court, flagrantly violated the Constitution of the U.S. The power to set these rules and regulations is vested in the — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….Legislature. They just ignored that, ignored the Constitution. Now we bring it down to the counting houses, and outrageously, observers, who are the sentinels of integrity & transparency, were excluded. Pennsylvania has conducted itself in a horrible lawless way, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Starr went on to express his hope that these state matters can be resolved by the Supreme Court.

….hopefully this will be corrected at the Supreme Court of the United States. Also, these late ballots past Election Day are illegal, exactly what the President has been saying. The Supreme Court, in extraordinary circumstances,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

….has been able to render decisions in a matter of days.” Ken Starr, former Independent Counsel @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Trump’s campaign earlier today issued a statement saying they were not prepared to give up the fight.

“This election is not over,” Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, insisted. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Trump is refusing to concede. Many news outlets are calling #Election2020 a Biden win. Some are waiting. Biden campaign on Trump’s refusal to concede: “The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”https://t.co/8SYb2XjnYn pic.twitter.com/7spKhszmLL — Kelly Ann Collins (@itskac) November 6, 2020

Remember – Biden Threatened to Have the Military Throw President Trump Out

Back in June, Biden himself argued that the military will intervene should President Trump lose to him in the 2020 election and refuse to leave office.

“I promise, I am absolutely convinced they [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” said Biden.

Joe Biden says that his greatest concern that is that President Trump is going to try to “steal this election” and the military will have to escort him from the White House. “I promise you I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.” pic.twitter.com/MLPhMy2EdW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020

The President has not refused to leave office, simply refused to concede that he actually lost the election. There’s a big difference.

