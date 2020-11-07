https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524991-biden-plans-to-issue-executive-orders-reversing-trump-policies-upon-taking

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE plans to issue executive orders reversing a number of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE’s policies as soon as he takes office, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

The report comes hours after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

People close to Biden’s plans told the Post that he plans to rejoin the Paris climate accords, which the U.S. officially left on Wednesday. He’s also reportedly planning to reverse the U.S.’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization, which is slated to take effect July 6, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden also wants to immediately repeal the ban on immigration that targeted many Muslim-majority countries and reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to the Post.

During his campaign, Biden pledged to take action on all of these issues on his first day in office.

Even though he was declared the winner on Saturday, Biden has already started transition planning. The New York Times reported Friday that he is planning to announce his choices for Cabinet positions around Thanksgiving should he win the election.

During an address later that day in Wilmington, Del., the President-elect signaled that his team was considering next steps.

“While we’re waiting for the final results, I want people to know we are not waiting to get the work done,” Biden said while appearing with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff Trump says Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory in presidential race Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE, at a convention center near his home.

A source told The Hill that transition planning is being led by Ted Kaufman, his longtime ally and former chief of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Biden said on Saturday night that he would announce his COVID-19 task force next week.

“Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” Biden said during a prime-time speech.

“On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on Jan. 20,” he added.

Axios reported earlier in the day that the 12-member group will be co-led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthyBiden and Trump closing arguments diverge sharply on COVID-19 Hillicon Valley: Twitter tightens rules before election | Intelligence chief briefed lawmakers on foreign influence threats | Democrats launch inquiry into Pentagon’s moves on a national 5G network Airbnb to require hosts to adhere to enhanced cleaning protocols or risk being booted off the platform MORE, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University professor Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Multiple news outlets declared Biden the winner shortly after 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday after he was projected to win the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, giving him the 270 Electoral Votes needed to secure the presidency.

Trump has not accepted defeat, and has promised legal challenges ahead to contest the election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

