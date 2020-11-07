https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-joe-biden-claims-he-has-a-mandate-to-fight-climate-change-systemic-racism-in-brief-late-night-speech

During Election Week, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that Americans have given leaders a “mandate for action on COVID and the economy and climate change and systemic racism.”

Biden was slated to deliver a victory speech with running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his hometown on Friday night if major networks called the race by 10 pm, but the Democratic ticket delivered a dud after the campaign had already set up balloons and celebratory fireworks.

A local law enforcement source in Wilmington, Del., told Fox News that if major networks declared Biden presidential-elect by 10 pm, the victory speech would proceed outdoors by 11:30 pm in a parking lot outside the Chase Center. Biden still took to the stage before 11 pm to address the nation.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell a clear and convincing story. We’re gonna win this race,” Biden asserted, noting he trailed President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania before he launched forward.

Biden emphasized how he proud he is with his performance across America. “We’re going to be the first Democrat to win in Arizona in 24 years. We’re going to be the first Democrat to win George in 28 years.”

“We rebuilt the blue wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just four years ago,” the candidate continued, urging voters to never forget that “tallies aren’t just numbers” but represent men and women who “exercise their fundamental right to have their voice heard.”

“What is becoming clearer each hour is that record numbers of Americans—from all races, faiths, regions—chose change over more of the same,” Biden slammed the Republican incumbent.

“They have given us a mandate for action on COVID and the economy and climate change and systemic racism,” Biden alleged. “They made it clear they want the country to come together, not continue to pull apart.”

“The people spoke. More than 74 million Americans, they spoke loudly for our ticket. Now we’re waiting for the final results, I want people to know: we’re not waiting to get the work done to start the process,” Biden cited a meeting held Thursday with Harris involving public health experts to tackle the handling of the pandemic and economic crisis.

Biden urged Americans to “remain calm, patient, let the process work out as we count all the votes.”

“Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don’t care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen,” Biden went on. “People will be heard. Our journey is toward a more perfect union and it keeps moving on.”

Biden regurgitated his previous one-liner: “We may be opponents, but we’re not enemies. We’re Americans.”

“We have serious problems to deal with,” Biden again pandered, naming the aforementioned issues. “We don’t have anymore time to waste on partisan warfare.”

Trump accused Biden of trying to “wrongfully claim” the presidency as the Democratic challenger looks poised to take the White House with razor-thin leads in the final battleground states remaining.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” Trump tweeted early Friday evening after Decision Desk HQ called the race in Biden’s favour.

Trump later added: “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

In a White House briefing on Thursday, Trump claimed that political foes were attempting to “steal” the election, purporting that he would “easily win” if “illegal votes” were not counted.

“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” the president stated in the press conference, vowing to take his campaign’s legal battle to the Supreme Court.

