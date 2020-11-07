https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-supporters-flood-streets-covid

Americans — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — flooded city streets nationwide Saturday afternoon after the media declared former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect.

The massive crowds celebrated Biden’s reported victory. Ironically, their gatherings come just one week after the media scolded President Donald Trump for allowing massive gatherings of supporters at his campaign rallies by circulating a study that claimed Trump’s rallies resulted in hundreds of coronavirus deaths.

What are the details?

Immediately after news broke of Biden’s projected victory, social media videos showed Biden’s supporters pour into the streets to celebrate — all while in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Social justice activist Shaun King said of the situation in Brooklyn, “I’m telling you, right now in Brooklyn it looks, feels, and sounds like we just overthrew a dictator.”

Schumer even joined the celebrations in New York City — and was caught without a mask, at least temporarily.

What did the media say about Trump rallies?

The media spent much of the latter part of the election criticizing Trump for holding massive campaign rallies, and were quick to circulate a study that pinned culpability for COVID cases on Trump.

From Politico:

President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies between June and September may have caused some 30,000 coronavirus infections and more than 700 deaths, according to a new study by Stanford University economists. The working paper, released late Friday, examined the impact of 18 rallies held between June 20 and Sept. 30 by comparing spread of the virus after each event to parts of the country that didn’t host rallies. The findings illustrate the risks of not heeding public health warnings to wear masks and avoid large gatherings to mitigate the risks of Covid-19, the authors — including B. Douglas Bernheim, the chair of Stanford’s economics department — wrote.

Meanwhile, Vox declared, “The president is most likely a super spreader.”

Saturday’s massive celebrations came despite America experiencing its worst day of COVID-19 cases to date.

On Friday, the U.S. set a single day record of more than 126,000 new positive COVID-19 cases.

