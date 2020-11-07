https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/bidens-lead-arizona-cut-half-overnight-20573-latest-ballot-dump-maricopa-county-favors-president-trump/

Following Friday night’s Arizona ballot dump, Biden was ahead of Trump by 39,769 votes.

Biden’s lead in Arizona was cut in half on Saturday morning to 20,573 after the latest ballot dump out of Maricopa County favored President Trump.

President Trump on Saturday received 56.3% of the vote out of Maricopa which keeps him in the race.

Maricopa county posted 47,870 to the presidential contest.

Maricopa County is expected to release more ballots tonight.

Meanwhile, the fake news media has called the race for Joe Biden even though ballots are still being counted and allegations of voter fraud are being litigated.

