https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-fox-news-projects-biden-as-winner-after-calling-nevada

Fox News has called Nevada for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a projection that puts Biden over the 270 electoral college votes needed to secure the presidency. The Associated Press called Nevada shortly after.

Fox News called the Nevada race for the Democratic nominee on Saturday afternoon, shortly after a slew of networks called the race for Biden through Pennsylvania. Fox News also called Pennsylvania for Biden on Saturday.

The Fox News projection comes after the network called Arizona for Biden on late Tuesday evening, a decision that drew criticism from the Trump campaign and also appeared to be met with skepticism by Republican Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ). Fox News, however, stood by the projection, and the Associated Press called the Arizona race for Biden several hours later.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, after the networks made the call, Biden remarked: “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

The Trump campaign responded to media outlets calling the race on Saturday afternoon by releasing a statement from President Donald Trump, in which he said the election was “far from over.”

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” Trump said in the statement.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” he continued.

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser and attorney for the Trump campaign, followed up with a statement to The Daily Wire saying the election is not over.

“Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved,” Ellis said.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the Trump campaign has initiated a series of legal battles in different key states, but those challenges will likely take time to resolve, and it’s unclear whether they will have any impact on the final outcome of the race.

Nevada has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in the last three elections, having most recently gone Republican in 2004, when President George W. Bush beat Democratic nominee John Kerry, the senator from Massachusetts.

Bush narrowly beat Kerry in the electoral college 286 to 251, but outperformed Kerry in the popular vote by around 3 million votes — albeit, an electorally meaningless metric.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

