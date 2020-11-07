https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-project-veritas-bucks-county-pennsylvania-board-elections-director-confirms-spoiled-ballots-illegally-handled-destroyed-video/

BREAKING TONIGHT:

Project Veritas on Saturday night released video of Bucks County, Pennsylvania Board of Elections Director Tom Freitag confirming spoiled ballots were illegally handled and destroyed.

A ballot is considered “spoiled” if an election official with authority determines it is invalid.

A ballot may be spoiled if it is damaged and unable to go through a scanning machine, if it is blank or if more choices are marked than permitted (overvoting).

TRENDING: “This Felt Like a Drug Deal!” – Asian-American Ballot Observer in Detroit Describes Mysterious Van Dropping Off 61 Boxes of Ballots at 4 AM (VIDEO)

Spoiled ballots are not included in the vote count.

Poll workers in Bucks County were throwing spoiled ballots in the garbage rather than preserving them for three years.

“The poll worker should not have thrown it in the garbage,” PA Board of Elections Director Tom Freitag confirmed.

“Whoever was the judge of elections, didn’t do it correctly.” he said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Bucks County, Pennsylvania Board of Elections Director Tom Freitag CONFIRMS Spoiled Ballots Were Illegally Handled And Destroyed “The poll worker should not have thrown it in the garbage” “Whoever was the judge of elections, didn’t do it correctly.” #SpoiledBallots pic.twitter.com/1CJ0WU99SU — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

