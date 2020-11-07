https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-several-major-outlets-call-race-for-biden-after-projecting-pennsylvania

The Associated Press, ABC News, CNN, and NBC News called the 2020 presidential election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Saturday morning after projecting Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania and its 20 votes in the electoral college.

By calling Pennsylvania for Biden, the media outlets joined DecisionDeskHQ in putting the Democratic nominee at 273 votes in the electoral college, where 270 votes are needed to secure the presidency when the electors meet in December.

With the exception of the AP, the outlets have not called the race in Arizona, which still shows some signs of narrowing. Fox News has not yet projected a winner in Pennsylvania or the presidential race, despite calling Arizona on Tuesday.

The AP, which says it only calls races when an opponent has no path to victory, explained its decision to call Pennsylvania as follows.

The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. The news agency has already declared Biden the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin as final votes are counted.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

