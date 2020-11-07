https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-signed-affidavit-erie-pennsylvania-usps-whistleblower-richard-hopkins-now-hands-senate-judiciary-chairman-lindsey-graham/

Pennsylvania USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins went public on Thursday and confirmed federal investigators have spoken with him about Postmaster Rob Weisenbach’s order to backdate ballots to November 3rd, 2020.

Richard Hopkins was the SECOND Pennsylvania USPS whistleblower who came forward to Project Veritas on Thursday claiming the Postmaster ordered late ballots to be picked up and separated to be backdated.

Hopkins told James O’Keefe, “If we find any ballots…we were to collect them.”

“Firmly of the belief that they were going to be backdated,” the whistleblower said.

WATCH:

Now this…

Richard Hopkins signed an affidavit and it is now with Lindsey Graham and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

READ:

BREAKING: Here is the signed affidavit from Erie, Pennsylvania @USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins that is now in the hands of Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Senate Judiciary Committee. #ExposeUSPS pic.twitter.com/mi993k9CAJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2020

