Fox News correspondent John Roberts highlighted numerous new legal actions that President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is taking as it seeks to continue its fight for a second term in the White House.

The report, which Roberts delivered on television, comes as many news organizations declared Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, even though some states have not been called and the campaign is challenging other results in the courts.

“The legal action is flying fast and furious,” Roberts told Fox News host Shannon Bream. “You mentioned Arizona, specifically Maricopa County, the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit alleging that many in-person votes were rejected because people who came in to vote had accidentally overvoted, that is voted accidentally for two people for the same office.”

Roberts said that the lawsuit alleges that those ballots were “rejected as opposed to being allowed to correct their ballots.”

“In just the last hour, in Nevada, an election worker, whose job was to process mail-in ballots, says he witnessed irregularities in counting those ballots and was told by a supervisor, whom he names, to put through ballots he believed needed signature verification without that verification first being done,” Roberts continued. “He says he was also told to ignore discrepancies with addresses. That worker has sworn out an affidavit which has been sent to the Department of Justice here in Washington.”

Roberts then read off the following statement from the campaign:

The affidavit makes clear that we’re not dealing with oversights or sloppiness, this was intentional criminal conduct.

“On top of that, the campaign is going to be filing new lawsuits in Pennsylvania on Monday. Rudy Giuliani says that he believes that there are 135,000 votes in Pennsylvania County and about 300 and some odd thousand votes in Allegheny County that were put through without being inspected first,” Roberts continued. “And then there’s another new lawsuit that is going to be coming in Nevada probably Monday morning as well, which is separate from the affidavit from this election worker.”

“The president believes, he’s also being encouraged by his family, that he owes it to the 71 million people who voted for him to make sure that every legal vote has been counted and to make sure to the best of his ability that every illegal vote that might have made it through was not counted,” Roberts continued. “Now, everybody’s wondering what might happen with the president eventually. I’m told that when he goes through this legal process, and there’s also recounts involved as well … and comes out the other end, if there is no path to a second term, then the president will graciously concede and he will cooperate in an orderly transition of power.”

WATCH:

NEW: John Roberts reports on new actions taken by the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/eaKy9ybppk — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 8, 2020

