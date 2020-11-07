https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/nigel-farage-tweets-biden-hates-uk?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Britain’s Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Saturday tweeted that Joe Biden—who the U.S. media has projected to be the winner of the U.S. presidential contest—”hates” the United Kingdom.

Farage shared a short video clip in which someone can be heard saying, “Mr. Biden, a quick word for the BBC.”

“The BBC—I’m Irish,” Biden responds, before cracking a smile.

Farage shared the brief clip and commented: “As you can see from this clip, Biden hates the UK. The Conservatives had 4 years to do a trade deal with the USA and pro-UK President, and they failed. There is no chance now.”

The tweet prompted more than 13,000 comments and more than 8,000 retweets.

