The media reporting that Joe Biden has the electoral votes to be considered the winner of the presidential election has caused Democrats to take to the streets in celebration. In Brooklyn, Sen. Chuck Schumer was seen without a mask shouting with fellow revelers, and in Washington, DC the party is massive outside the White House:

Brit Hume has a question that maybe some reporter could find the time to direct to Dr. Fauci:

Good question! That and more:

Paging Dr. Fauci!

Pretty much.

Because SCIENCE! *Eye roll*

