https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/524947-celebrities-celebrate-biden-win-over-trump

Some of President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE‘s most outspoken Hollywood critics cheered on his election defeat, moments after Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE was declared the 46th commander in chief.

Multiple news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday, after the former vice president won a series of close contests in battleground states.

Many anti-Trump stars appeared to rejoice in the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

I’m actually a little bit shaky with relief. Nothing has made me feel sustained anxiety & dismay for this long other than loved ones being seriously ill. That’s how this felt, except the sick loved one was America & I feel like we just got the news that she’s going to recover ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DoHtBrUtT — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James tweeted an altered image of Biden dunking on Trump.

“Scandal’s” Kerry Washington, who hosted part of the Democratic National Convention in August, joined the chorus of performers lauding Biden’s win.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who days earlier had reposted a controversial photo of herself holding a prop meant to look like Trump’s severed head, called the president “nothing.”

CNN JUST CALLED IT JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS ARE THE NEW PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!! Trump is nothing. Nothing at all. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Ken Jeong and “A Few Good Men” director Rob Reiner marked Trump’s election loss with references to the 1939 classic film, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Ding Dong the Witch is dead. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal,” said she was “celebrating” Trump’s loss with a video produced four years ago:

Author Stephen King, who once said Trump was “scarier” than his novels, expressed his satisfaction with the race being called for Biden.

Sometimes…the good guys win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Other stars took to social media to root on the president-elect and denounce Trump, even as the president said Saturday that he refused to accept Biden’s victory and vowed to fight the election results in court.

The world is in the hands of someone civil and compassionate.

Now it’s time to clean up the environment, provide quality education and health services to all. We all have to do our part, but the groundwork is laid.

Now a little dance with my kids to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/xyWnaZrXqk — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

Been waiting to say this since November 8, 2016 ‍♀️: pic.twitter.com/8HutuAHkev — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS FELLOW AMERICANS!! TRUMP DEFEATED!!

Now we must defeat that which gave us Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 7, 2020

blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”>

https://t.co/NTiJV6yI9G

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

