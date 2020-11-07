https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/524947-celebrities-celebrate-biden-win-over-trump

Some of President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE‘s most outspoken Hollywood critics cheered on his election defeat, moments after Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE was declared the 46th commander in chief.

Multiple news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday, after the former vice president won a series of close contests in battleground states.

Many anti-Trump stars appeared to rejoice in the news.

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James tweeted an altered image of Biden dunking on Trump.

“Scandal’s” Kerry Washington, who hosted part of the Democratic National Convention in August, joined the chorus of performers lauding Biden’s win.

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who days earlier had reposted a controversial photo of herself holding a prop meant to look like Trump’s severed head, called the president “nothing.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Ken Jeong and “A Few Good Men” director Rob Reiner marked Trump’s election loss with references to the 1939 classic film, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal,” said she was “celebrating” Trump’s loss with a video produced four years ago:

Author Stephen King, who once said Trump was “scarier” than his novels, expressed his satisfaction with the race being called for Biden.

Other stars took to social media to root on the president-elect and denounce Trump, even as the president said Saturday that he refused to accept Biden’s victory and vowed to fight the election results in court.

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

