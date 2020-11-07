https://thehill.com/homenews/524951-chris-wallace-after-fox-calls-race-for-biden-this-is-going-to-be-increasingly

Fox News anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceTrump battle with Fox News revived by Arizona projection Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Chris Wallace ‘pissed off’ first family didn’t wear masks during debate, suggests Trump has ‘daddy issue’ MORE warned Saturday that it would become “increasingly untenable” for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Georgia Senate race between Perdue, Ossoff heads to runoff MORE to pursue legal challenges in states after Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden claims a ‘mandate’ to govern, calls for end to ‘partisan warfare’ Mark Meadows tests positive for coronavirus Trump supporters scream at Telemundo reporter during live broadcast from Maricopa ballot center MORE was projected the winner of the presidential race.

“I think it’s going to be increasingly untenable because I think you’re going to start to see a lot of the Republican leaders who are now realizing their fortunes and their futures are no longer so directly tied to Donald Trump are going to begin to pull back,” Wallace said after Biden was projected the winner.

“You even saw Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMcConnell, Graham warn GOP Senate majority on the line in Georgia Graham: Biden ‘deserves a Cabinet’ if he wins Graham: Senate may confirm Trump judges into 2021 MORE … who may have been until yesterday Donald Trump’s closest friend, closest colleague in the Senate, beginning to talk about a Biden presidency … working with him,” he said.

Wallace noted that “Trump has every right to pursue legal challenges. Other failing candidates have in the past” but said, “So far, at least, we don’t see anything to rise to the level of a serious fraud and certainly not a serious fraud that would change the results of elections.”

Chris Wallace: “I think it’s going to be increasingly untenable [for Trump] because I think you’re going to start to see a lot of the Republican leaders, who realize their fortunes and futures are no longer tied to Donald Trump, are going to begin to pull back.” pic.twitter.com/uxEtXInqOG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

Every major national news network called the 2020 race for Biden on Saturday after his lead in multiple states grew and Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes evaporated. Fox News called both Pennsylvania and Nevada for Biden, paving the former vice president’s path to victory.

Biden’s projected win sparked celebrations in major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Trump has said he does not intend to concede and has alleged, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud has led to a “rigged” election.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in response to the networks calling the race for Biden.

The Trump campaign has already moved to either stop counting or invalidate thousands of mail-in ballots in several battleground states across the country, most of which Biden was projected to win.

Graham, who won reelection to his Senate seat on Tuesday, signaled support for the legal fund fighting on behalf of Trump’s campaign in court. Graham was a sharp critic of Trump as the two men ran against each other in the 2016 Republican primary,but then became an ally to the president once he was elected.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump says Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory in presidential race Election scrambles prospects for next COVID-19 relief bill Overnight Health Care: Election results underscore different views on coronavirus | What could a Biden administration do on health care? | Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck MORE (R-Ky.) this week urged for all “legal” votes to be counted, but insisted that there would be a peaceful transfer of power.

“We’ve had a peaceful transfer of power going back to 1792. Every four years, we’ve moved on to a new administration,” McConnell said this week.

Trump clashed with Wallace on multiple occasions in the run-up to the election, accusing him of bias in favor of Biden and other Democrats while questioning his journalistic integrity.

Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

