Trump issued a statement minutes after numerous news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race claiming that networks were helping the former vice president “falsely” pose as the winner and promising to fight the results in court.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in a prepared statement.