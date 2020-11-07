https://thepostmillennial.com/van-jones-cries-openly-on-cnn

CNN’s Van Jones was seen openly weeping on air on Saturday morning while announcing the news that the network had decided to call the election in favour of Joe Biden.

This emotional state is notably different from an earlier stance Jones took on Biden as a presidential candidate.

Jones was visibly in tears as he said, “It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad. It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters. And it’s easier for a lot of people if you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send DREAMers back for no reason. It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.”

Jones continued his monologue, “‘I can’t breathe,’ that wasn’t just George Floyd. A lot of people have felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up and getting tweets, and you’re going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you. And you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sister, can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together.”

“I just want my sons to look at this. It’s easy to do it the cheap way, and get away with stuff. But it comes back around. It comes back around. And this is a good day for this country.”

Many mainstream media outlets have called the election on Saturday morning, despite many pending legal challenges by the Trump campaign, due to alleged voter fraud.



