(Natural News) In the event that President Trump refuses to go along with blatant voter fraud that favors a Joe Biden “victory,” Black Lives Matter (BLM) and an ally group known as “Count Every Vote” (CEV) is planning to assume control over government buildings all across the United States.

Mobilization has already begun to manufacture “protests” in major cities like Philadelphia and Seattle, during which activists will storm government buildings and plant proverbial BLM and CEV flags in them to send the message that Trump needs to go.

Should Trump refuse to concede to Biden, even in the fact of clear election fraud, BLM and CEV are scheduled to raise hell in Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Seattle, Houston, Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, and anywhere else they can infiltrate.

Shut Down D.C., as we also reported, is similarly plotting to take control of federal buildings with the help of federal insiders who work for the government.

This group, which came into existence in 2019, says its goal is to “rise up to confront the Trump administration’s attacks on democracy.” It is calling on protesters everywhere to gather in the so-called Black Lives Matter Plaza, located across the street from the White House, “until the people swear in a new government.”

Yet another group known as the Sunrise Movement had concocted plans to overthrow the government even before the election, a leaked Zoom call revealing a “target map” of key locations that agitators are hoping to take control over if their demands are not met.

“They plan to shut down D.C. and other major cities taking over federal buildings, a siege on the White House, intercepting representatives and senators to shut down,” one person tweeted along with a video of the Zoom call.

Protesters plan violent overthrow of America if Biden isn’t installed

Protest consultant Lisa Fithian, a veteran agitator and revolutionary, was heard suggesting during the call that America is “facing an administration and a potential coup and a political insurrection” due to Trump, and that all hands are needed on deck to tackle the problem.

Fithian urged her fellow comrades to do whatever it takes “to make sure” that the revolution she claims is coming will be the “one that we are creating,” and not someone else’s.

“We want them to be responding to us and not responding to them,” she added. “In a situation of a coup or an insurrection or an uprising, whoever’s got the guns often can win. We should be clear. Trump’s got to go.”

Through Sunday, more than 100 events have been planned across the U.S. by more than 165 alleged grassroots organizations, unions and advocacy groups that have the same goal of dethroning Trump and installing Biden.

Promising to sue every state where illegal votes are being counted, Trump has already filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, three key battleground states where vote fraud is apparent.

According to reports, these suits seek to ensure access for campaign observers to watch votes being counted. This will help to ensure that no chicanery is taking place, and that only legal ballots are being added to the candidates’ respective totals.

Biden, conversely, announced the creation of an “election protection” fund which he says will be used to counter Trump’s legal challenges in the courts. Biden is encouraging his supporters to donate to the fund.

“Hard not to buy into conspiracies when you see this kind of thing,” wrote one Sputnik News commenter. “No smoke, so to speak.”

The latest news related to the election can be found at Trump.news.

