The Wrap reported, “Ratings: CNN Beats Fox News Again on Night 3 of Election Coverage.”

“Fox News had 5.6 million viewers last night, MSNBC got 4.9 million.” The story said, “CNN topped Thursday night’s election coverage with an average of 6.3 million prime-time viewers, beating Fox News for the second night in a row in networks’ ongoing competition tracking Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s nail-biter presidential race.

Hahahaha.

They cry all the way to the bank, sure, but nevertheless, they cry.

Fox won Election Night bigly. Their 14 million viewer were yuge.

Then the network began showing its RINO side, and then its liberal side.

WTMA reported , “Conservatives ditched Fox News for Newsmax TV’s election coverage in droves. On Election Night, celebrities, political pundits in the White House, and staunch Fox fans tuned into Newsmax TV to get their election news, more proof of the meteoric rise in popularity of Newsmax TV.

“Many began flipping the channel after Fox News called Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden. According to Newsweek, Fox was the only network at the time to show the state going to Biden. Newsmax was the first major news network to project Florida for Trump.”

Fox went downhill when the Family Murdoch kicked Roger Ailes to the curb.

Conservatives adapt to the betrayals. Right, Matt Drudge? National Review? Wall Street Journal?

Technology has made it cheap and simple to start an alternative to the sellouts.

Like I said, Fox is not hurting.

Yet.

