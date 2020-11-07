https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/corey-lewandowski-woman-in-pa-registered-to-vote-and-voted-9-days-after-she-died/
Excellent quick hit from today’s Philly presser
300,000 ballots in Pittsburgh were not inspected by a single Republican poll watcher…
JUST-IN: Some 300,000 ballots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania were not inspected by a single Republican Poll Watcher
— Aaron J. Carpenter🇺🇸 (@aaronjcarpenter) November 7, 2020
Corey Lewandowski: a woman in PA “voted in this election…a full nine days” after she passed away pic.twitter.com/9eCAotzhBL
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2020