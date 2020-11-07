https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/corrupted-software-used-30-states-including-swing-states/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) A so-called computer “glitch” fix in one of Michigan’s counties has led to 6,000 votes switching from Joe Biden to President Trump. The Head of the Republican Party has asked for an additional 47 counties be recounted after the fix since these 47 counties also use the same Dominion software.

The Dominion software “glitch” ONLY took votes from President Trump and Republicans.

Dominion is used in 30 different states.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

