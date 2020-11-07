https://www.lifezette.com/2020/11/hillary-clinton-celebrates-bidens-alleged-win-calls-it-a-repudiation-of-trump/

Hillary Clinton has taken to social media to celebrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s alleged victory over Donald Trump in the election, saying that this will be a “new page” for America.

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president,” Clinton tweeted right after various media outlets declared Biden to be the winner.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America,” the two-time failed presidential candidate added. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, spoke out about Biden’s alleged win as well.

“America has spoken and democracy has won,” he wrote. “Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”

Clinton revealed last month that she is one of 538 electors in the Electoral College, serving as one of New York’s 29 delegates should the state vote to elect Biden and Harris.

“I’m an elector in New York,” Clinton told SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost.” “I’m sure I’ll get to vote for Joe [Biden] and [Harris] in New York. So, that’s pretty exciting.”

Though Clinton headlined various fundraisers for Biden, she never joined the cadre of his campaign surrogates.

“We’re very grateful to have Secretary Clinton’s support and extremely appreciative of the work she’s done to assist our ticket, from hosting grassroots fundraisers to mobilizing voters in battleground states through virtual events,” Mike Gwin, Biden campaign deputy rapid response director, told Fox News.

President Trump said on Saturday that he would not accept the projection of Biden winning the election, according to The Hill.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

