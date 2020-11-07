http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YLV3Jm1DstQ/

During MSNBC’s election coverage, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said people saw “a president, he just happens to not be sworn in yet,” in 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech on Friday, “showing, I think, a lot of empathy tonight for what the country’s been enduring.” Casey also said that he believes the country “is already moving beyond” President Donald Trump.

Casey said, “I think it’s been clear that Joe Biden just continues to grow his margin, and now, it’s just inexorable.”

He later added, “I think the good news is, that the country, I think, is already moving beyond him.”

Casey continued, “I think Mike Memoli mentioned this earlier, but they saw it tonight, as they’ve seen on a number of occasions, a president, he just happens to not be sworn in yet, but Joe Biden was showing, I think, a lot of empathy tonight for what the country’s been enduring. He was respectful of those who disagree with him, who just gave a great unifying set of remarks tonight. So, we’ve got to finish the process. And I want to commend all the people who are spending so much time and effort going through the ballots and really supporting our democracy, even as the president undermines it.”

