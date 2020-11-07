https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-secret-service-dc-fire-investigating-suspicious-vehicle-near-white-house/

A large emergency response is underway near the White House, reportedly due to a suspicious vehicle.

There are multiple firetrucks, ambulances, and police vehicles responding to the scene.

A source tells Gateway Pundit that a suspicious vehicle pulled up to the White House security checkpoint and the driver got out and wouldn’t get back in his car. The car was swept and nothing dangerous was found.

NBC’s Tom Lynch reported that “Secret Service and DC Fire are investigating a suspicious vehicle on 15th Street near Pennsylvania Ave. News4 crews saw at least one man in what appeared to be Secret Service custody. Fire crews examining a car now.”

TRENDING: HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Keep the Faith – President Trump Will Win The Election Based on the Constitution Per Retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer

Something big going on near the White House in Washington DC

Video: https://t.co/vPDqrk7Yu2 pic.twitter.com/5HRc2ZfPe1 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 7, 2020

#BREAKING: Secret Service and DC Fire are investigating a suspicious vehicle on 15th Street near Pennsylvania Ave. News4 crews saw at least one man in what appeared to be Secret Service custody. Fire crews examining a car now @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vG3QsbfGXW — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) November 7, 2020

The Overton Report livestreamed to Facebook claiming that there was an attempted attack on the White House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

