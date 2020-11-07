https://www.oann.com/portland-ore-rioters-vandalize-home-of-city-commissioner/

UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Friday, November 6, 2020

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau launched an investigation after protesters allegedly attacked the home of a city commissioner and set fire to the Portland City Hall.

This came after officials rejected a bid to slash millions of dollars from its police budget.

Last night a group of people vandalized Commissioner Ryan’s home following a tense city council hearing on the city’s budget. I want to be clear: we can disagree and be upset over these issues, but I do not condone what took place at the Commissioner’s home last night and… 1/2 — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@JoAnnPDX) November 6, 2020

Demonstrators reportedly broke a window, threw burning flares and paint-filled balloons at the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, who voted against defunding the police.

A mob of antifa have descended on the home of Portland city council member Dan Ryan for voting against @JoAnnPDX’s amendment to defund police. They’re attacking his home now (turn on audio). #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YJoJhX3XIS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

As for the city hall, officials have stated they believe a burning object was thrown at the door. Fortunately, on-site security was able to put out the flames before it grew out of control.

Law enforcement have arrived after antifa tried mobbing the home of Portland city council member @Commissionerry1 after he was the swing vote against a proposal to defund police. They have showed up to his home before to intimidate him on the vote. pic.twitter.com/gQxoV8j88e — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

The sheriff’s office has called the incidents “alarming” and said they put the entire neighborhood at risk.

My full statement regarding Thursday night’s protest tactics at Commissioner Dan Ryan’s home: pic.twitter.com/PG0bhHTtZP — Deborah Kafoury (@dkafoury) November 6, 2020

