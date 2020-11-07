https://www.oann.com/portland-ore-rioters-vandalize-home-of-city-commissioner/

An Oregon State National Guardsman watches the crowd while dispersing black bloc protesters early in the morning on November 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Friday, November 6, 2020

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau launched an investigation after protesters allegedly attacked the home of a city commissioner and set fire to the Portland City Hall.

This came after officials rejected a bid to slash millions of dollars from its police budget.

Demonstrators reportedly broke a window, threw burning flares and paint-filled balloons at the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, who voted against defunding the police.

As for the city hall, officials have stated they believe a burning object was thrown at the door. Fortunately, on-site security was able to put out the flames before it grew out of control.

The sheriff’s office has called the incidents “alarming” and said they put the entire neighborhood at risk.

