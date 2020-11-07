http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lKrafCrGi0Q/

President Donald Trump issued a statement to corporate media on Saturday, reacting to the declaration that Joe Biden has won the 2020 election.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump wrote in a statement sent by his campaign.

Trump said the election is “far from over,” as Biden “has not been certified as the winner of any states.”

The Associated Press, MSNBC, and CNN called the race for Biden at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday. The network news channels and Fox News followed suit.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” Trump said.

Biden is currently leading in key swing states the president needs to win — Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

The president said several states remain “highly contested,” where his campaign is mounting legal challenges, and other states, such as Georgia, would head to a recount.

The president also said his campaign will begin prosecuting the legal challenges to the state elections on Monday.

“The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” he said. “This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

The president asserted that many ballots cast were “fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters” and protested that Republican poll watchers were prevented from witnessing the vote count in Democrat-run areas, such as Philadelphia.

He criticized the Biden campaign and Democrats for working against his efforts to validate the votes.

“Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access,” he said.

Trump vowed to continue fighting for complete and accurate counts of the votes.

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” he concluded.

