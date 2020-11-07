https://noqreport.com/2020/11/07/drudges-gloating-makes-me-wonder-why-60-million-people-still-visit-the-site/

If you go to Drudge Report, you are not a conservative. You might be a Republican in the Lincoln Project RINO sense of the term, but you do not believe in the patriotic nature inherent in American conservatism.

“I go for the non-political stories,” you might say. Well, stop. There are plenty of great sources out there to get the type of offbeat news Matt Drudge has been known to surface.

“I want to see what the left is thinking,” I heard one friend who claims to be a conservative say in justification. Well, stop. Drudge’s mentality is not one of a progressive or a conservative. It is 100% self-serving, which means your visit is supporting the maniacal machinations of a media deviant.

There’s simply no need to rely on Drudge Report for anything anymore. There are incredible alternatives. My favorites are The Liberty Daily, Citizen Free Press, and Whatfinger. There are up-and-coming sites I like as well like Rantingly, Revolver, Press California, Reliable News Now, Conservative Playlist, and Rumor Mill News. Whether you want something that matches Drudge’s look and feel or something completely different, these alternatives are all far superior to the site that once helped President Trump win in 2016.

What happened to Drudge? It’s a question many have asked. Conspiracy theories have said he was bought out by the Chinese Communist Party. Others say he was like a jilted lover when someone at the White House didn’t acknowledge his media contribution to the campaign. My preferred theory is that he was never a conservative. He struck gold two decades ago by breaking some news about prominent Democrats and realized he could build a powerful website by playing to the Republican base.

My theory also says that he supported Bernie Sanders in 2016, then Hillary Clinton when Sanders was out. “But, he railed on Hillary!” True. And he was a staunch supporter of then-candidate Trump from the beginning. But I believe he was simply playing to his reader base by supporting Trump. In fact, I believe he thought Trump would lose no matter how much support his site gave him. That’s why he helped him win the primaries and why he felt no need to turn on him before the general election. But when Trump actually won, it stung Matt Drudge. It made him rethink his position as he planned a shift from “far right” to the unabashed progressive his site now portrays.

Finally, he can actually be what he always was, a left-wing agitator. He has plenty of money and still wields media power despite losing about half of his audience. But it’s not enough. The fact that he still gets 60 million pageviews a month chaps my khakis. Are there really that many progressives visiting his site or are conservatives still contributing to his anti-America fund by giving him their precious pageviews? If it’s the latter, it needs to stop.

Any conservative who doesn’t carry a “Lincoln Project” membership card needs to stop visiting Drudge now. Most will say they left long ago, but apparently not all have. It’s time to spread the word and offer them the alternatives listed here.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

