https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dystopian-nightmare-media-covers-biden-blasts-video-message-rally-filled-empty-red-white-blue-jeeps/

In the Biden campaign’s latest act of political theater and fake support for their candidate, the barely-functioning Joe Biden spoke before a “rally” of dozens of empty cars — and he wasn’t even there.

Perhaps the most sinister part of this is that the media was there, covering this scam, and none of the networks or journalists in attendance have called them out.

Biden did not appear on stage, instead, blasting his disingenuous speech onto the screens of this “rally” that was filled with perfectly placed red, white and blue Jeeps.

The podium on the stage was clearly empty and entirely different from the one he spoke behind.

Umm…wtf is going on here?? You can see he’s not live and that he’s clearly at a different podium! pic.twitter.com/56MOohM9Jj — nobody (@nopenope_jpg) November 7, 2020

Empty cars and a staged feeling before Biden gets on stage to make his speech live just moments ago!!!! #fakenews #trump2020 #stopthesteal pic.twitter.com/XXoa7PAcl2 — Brock Martin (@brockemartin) November 7, 2020

The vehicles appear to be the same ones that have been set up at the venue for days.

Can you say staged? These same 2020 Jeep vehicles have been sitting here empty at a Biden rally for over 3 days#CCP #China https://t.co/kVw6IiaOoe — HINDLE (@HindlesKitchen) November 7, 2020

First picture I just took. Second picture is from 2 days ago. Practically the same cars lol. pic.twitter.com/jX2uAlGhAz — Cacti (@SCCacti) November 7, 2020

This campaign, which is claiming to have more votes than Obama got in 2008, couldn’t even rally together a couple dozen actual supporters for his speech.

