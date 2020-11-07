https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/elliott-abrams-participated-iran-related-meeting-israels-netanyahu?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. State Department on Saturday said that Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliot Abrams would visit Israel and other countries to discuss issues pertaining to Iran.

The State Department note said that he “will travel to Israel, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from November 7-12 for consultations on Iran.”

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Sunday tweeted about Abrams and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meeting with Israel’s prime minister “to discuss issues of mutual concern such as countering Iran’s malign actions.”

Axios published a report citing “two Israeli sources briefed on the effort” saying that the Trump administration in conjunction with other nations is promoting a plan to target Iran with many additional sanctions during the remainder of Trump’s time in office. The outlet said that Abrams on Sunday met with Netanyahu and Israeli’s National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to speak about the issue.

U.S. media on Saturday projected Biden as the winner of the American presidential contest, but President Trump has not conceded and is filing lawsuits connected to the election.

