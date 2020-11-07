https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/epic-rudy-giuliani-reacts-news-media-confirming-biden-president-presser/

President Trump’s attorney and friend, Rudy Giuliani, gave a presser today where he listed the many fraudulent activities the Democrats performed in this year’s election. American Greatness reports:

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Saturday that not a single Republican poll watcher was granted meaningful access to vote counting in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and vowed to fight in court to have those “uninspected votes” thrown out.

“Not a single Republican got to view a single ballot,” Giuliani said at a press conference in Philly.

TRENDING: “This Felt Like a Drug Deal!” – Asian-American Ballot Observer in Detroit Describes Mysterious Van Dropping Off 61 Boxes of Ballots at 4 AM (VIDEO)

The Trump Campaign held the presser after multiple corporate media outlets declared former vice president Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

CNN, NBC News, CBS, and the Associated Press projected that Biden won in Pennsylvania, putting him over the top of needed electoral votes with 284, even though the Trump Campaign is challenging election results of several states in court due to widespread allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities.