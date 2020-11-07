https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/everybody-knows-far-left-democrats-corrupt-joe-biden-trying-steal-election/

Even far-left leaders recognize the Democrats are attempting to steal the 2020 election.

Rapper and producer Tariq Nasheed can see the steal. He tweeted – C’mon Son – in regards to the obvious lie the Democrats are attempting to claim – that Biden had more votes than Obama in 2008 and beat President Trump in the election:

I aint no Trump supporter by any stretch of the imagination…….. but all these millions of magic mail in votes popping up for Biden……….

Nope Biden wasn’t liked by minorities:

In battleground states, Biden’s base is not suburban voters. Reports are saying these magical mail in votes are coming from these Black populated urban centers. Here is the thing: Black Americans don’t rock with Biden like that. So what base group are these votes coming from? pic.twitter.com/qbvzaB9hUa — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 7, 2020

The Biden win is a joke:

We gotta keep it a buck… How is Biden winning all these states with record numbers of votes….. Yet the GOP kept all the Senate House seats? Are we to believe millions of people who voted for Biden, voted down ballot Republican? pic.twitter.com/jswmkOkxCD — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) November 7, 2020

Everyone knows the Democrats are going for the steal. Where are the leaders in the Democrat Party who have the integrity to stand up and call this obvious theft what it is – a gigantic lie.

Keep the Faith. Things are in the works. The Trump team was ready for this. It’s no surprise. Trump has the Constitution on his side which is why he’s out golfing this morning.

