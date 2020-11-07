https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/11/07/media-reminded-that-it-doesnt-decide-the-election-npr-says-president-trump-is-falsely-claiming-its-far-from-over/

You might remember that on Election Day, the New York Times deleted a tweet in which it claimed that “the role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the U.S. falls to the news media.” The Times later posted a correction, clarifying that the news media only projects winners and reports results. In a tweet, NPR said that it would not be calling any races until the Associated Press had called them. Now that the AP has called the race for Joe Biden, that probably explains why NPR is tweeting that President Trump is “falsely claiming” the election is “far from over.”

President Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election, falsely claiming that the election is “far from over.” The AP and networks only call a race when they determine the trailing candidate has no possible path to victory. https://t.co/wYrue5gqv0 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 7, 2020

Nope. Nothing has been called. Do not believe MSM. https://t.co/SRjjmtYYBw — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 7, 2020

Why is Fox News calling Biden the President-elect when nothing has been certified yet? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 7, 2020

It’s almost as if the media think if they call the election, those still looking to court battles over voting “irregularities” will just give up.

Media trolling does not end the election. Not by a long shot. — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) November 7, 2020

The media doesn’t decide when the election is over. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 7, 2020

I’m a little concerned that so many Americans seem to think major media outlets have the final call on certifying elections. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 7, 2020

Fair point:

If the media decided when an election was over Al Gore would have been our 43rd President — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2020

I think people are really confused about this. 😂 — CSJ_Jon (@CSJ_Jon) November 7, 2020

“cOuNt eVerY vOtE” — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 7, 2020

They all decided it was a good idea to call it right before Trump campaign lawyers were set to hold a presser. That was set for 11:30.. calls came at 11:28 🧐 — David Turner (@DaveT1209) November 7, 2020

Far from over… actually just getting started… — George Giron (@george_giron) November 7, 2020

But they are the chief information officers of this coup. — R.J.A. Gilbert (@TaleMasterTOV) November 7, 2020

No, but MSM with Big Tech will turn up the heat now, that it is “over”. If AZ flips Red, it will get very interesting by Monday. — Andrew Price (@AndrewP89943524) November 7, 2020

The media can suck it. — Patriot (@endtimesnear) November 7, 2020

This is where the SCOTUS will have a final say. — Luix Rex (@LuixRex) November 7, 2020

Seems people are forgetting that the electoral college still has to vote and the vote be certified before anything is official. — Derreck Murphy (@Derreck_Murphy) November 7, 2020

Remember when celebrities led by Martin Sheen called out electors by name and begged them to be heroes and flip their votes for Hillary Clinton? Hollywood didn’t seem to think it was over, even after the votes had been tallied and the AP (finally) made its call.

