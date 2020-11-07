https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/524962-fireworks-in-london-edinburgh-as-biden-win-celebrated-abroad

In countries across the globe, people reported fireworks and cheering after President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE was named the winner of the 2020 election on Saturday. 

Locals in the United Kingdom, where many had leftover fireworks from Guy Fawkes Night this week, reported fireworks going off in London. There were videos of fireworks in Edinburgh, Scotland, and reports of celebrations in Germany. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC, CNN, ABC and The Associated Press all called the race for Biden shortly before 11:30 a.m. EST Saturday.

Trump issued a statement minutes after numerous news outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race claiming that networks were helping the former vice president “falsely” pose as the winner and promising to fight the results in court.

–Updated on Nov. 8 at 8:49 a.m.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...