(NEW YORK POST) A former substitute teacher in Alabama has pleaded guilty to having sex with two high school students, according to a report.

Whitley Mizzell, 32, who previously taught for St. Clair County Schools, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of performing a sex act or deviant sex act with a student, according to court documents cited by the Daily Home.

Mizzell, of Ragland, was sentenced by a judge to a split 10-year term, beginning with two years in Alabama state prison followed by three years of supervised probation.

