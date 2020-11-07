https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/former-president-george-w-bush-says-he-called-congratulate-both-biden-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President George W. Bush on Sunday issued a statement in which he said that he had called to extend congratulations to Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden was projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential contest by media outlets on Saturday.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said in the statement. “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

Bush offered good wishes to Biden.

“I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign,” Bush said. “He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”

President Donald Trump has not conceded and has made allegations of election-related wrongdoing.

“No matter how you voted, your vote counted,” Bush said in the statement. “President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

