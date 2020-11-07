https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/frozen-singer-claims-tears-of-joy-and-sadness-when-her-son-told-her-no-more-kids-in-cages/

We don’t know enough about Idina Menzel of “Frozen” to know if her son is an amazingly woke 8-year-old, but upon hearing that Joe Biden had been declared the next president, he hugged his mother and said, “Mommy, no more kids in cages!” And then everyone wept tears of joy.

What a relief. My son just hugged me and said “ mommy no more kids in cages!” Tears of joy and tears of sadness. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 7, 2020

Hey dimwit. Read this to your son. Then tell him his mom is brainwashed. https://t.co/1P7BQi2FWX — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 7, 2020

Hey moron, your god Obama created those cages in 2014. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) November 7, 2020

You do realize it was the Obama/Biden admin that did that right? https://t.co/859kmOsLrn — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 7, 2020

You should probably tell your kid to slow his roll, since Biden was VP when kids were put in cages. https://t.co/zpEes2es0p — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) November 7, 2020

Maybe he should ask Obama why he built them? — catie lord (@tudsgrl) November 7, 2020

Joe built those cages but I guess facts get in the way of your feelings — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 7, 2020

What a stupid fool. Your man Obama built and used those cages. Then decided to thwart the law that required children not go to jail w/parents. Trump comes along and simply re-enforces the law on the books and you airheads call him names. Should be a law against morons voting. — Deplorable Dave (@silverbee2591) November 7, 2020

Who built the cages — John Worley’s Beltway Bonanza (@LegitimateJW) November 7, 2020

This many months later you still don’t know who built those cages. Tremendous. — ThanksGuyving Faux (@Faux_Guy_) November 7, 2020

Aside from the fact that Obama and Biden also put “kids in cages,” why do people keep doing this? Most of these ridiculous stories are clearly made up but even if they were true, what on earth compels people to use their kids as political props? — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) November 7, 2020

You mean the cages that President Obama had built? And I don’t believe for a second, that this happened. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) November 7, 2020

Oof. Kid’s got a rude awakening when he finds out who was VP when those “cages” were built. — I Disapprove (@DisapproveI) November 7, 2020

Is anyone going to tell her? pic.twitter.com/bqMyW39wo0 — JM (@bulletfriendly) November 7, 2020

What a relief. My son just hugged me and said “daddy, the pandemic is over!” I replied, “yes, child, they don’t need it to supress voting, the election is over.” Tears of joy and tears of sadness. *fist bump of recognition, Idina.* — Attila the Honeybunn (@AttilaSaysMeow) November 7, 2020

Sure Jan pic.twitter.com/9gB1Cp2KZ2 — No Strings On Me (@NoStrings_on_Me) November 7, 2020

Another story from the Book of Things That Never Happened. — David Levan (@DavidLevan15) November 7, 2020

And everyone stood up and applauded. — PPE for sale (@ppe_sale) November 7, 2020

My 4 year old daughter Honoria just painted this, said to me “the lights in the sky represent all the children who suffered in some way due to Covid,” and then she cooked a steak dinner for a homeless person she met while walking home from xylophone practice. pic.twitter.com/izMhtHgTJk — John Cascarano (@cascarano) November 7, 2020

Well my infant calls for a peoples revolution, so that children in cages will never be acceptable again pic.twitter.com/lnBdqX9A3Y — Dad Gamer🌹Social Justice Bard (@Dow_Slain) November 7, 2020

My 4 year old told me today: “I know tensions were high in 2000, but clearly the trend towards populism in the United States and Europe has exacerbated partisanship and caused 2020 anxiety to surpass 2000.” Then she cried because she didn’t want to eat her vegetables. — Pb1s (@Pixels_36) November 7, 2020

I assume you explained to him that unaccompanied or trafficked minors have ended up in ICE custody, or “cages” if you will, over the last several administrations, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. — Four More Years (@horsewithnonick) November 7, 2020

Here’s a 2014 photo featuring Obama’s Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (the man in a navy blue shirt and khakis) walking past children being detained in an American concentration camp in Arizona. Biden helped start this. What makes you think he’ll end it? pic.twitter.com/n65oAqlpnL — Matthew☭ (@MatthewJohn666) November 7, 2020

What’s his plan again? Especially now that he’s going to put a big neon “Open” sign over the border?

Related:

Narrative status: BUSTED! Joe Biden shifts into spin overdrive after reporter shows him Obama-era pics of kids in cages at the border https://t.co/8BzPJfX0Z0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 15, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

