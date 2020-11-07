https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/07/frozen-singer-claims-tears-of-joy-and-sadness-when-her-son-told-her-no-more-kids-in-cages/

We don’t know enough about Idina Menzel of “Frozen” to know if her son is an amazingly woke 8-year-old, but upon hearing that Joe Biden had been declared the next president, he hugged his mother and said, “Mommy, no more kids in cages!” And then everyone wept tears of joy.

What’s his plan again? Especially now that he’s going to put a big neon “Open” sign over the border?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...