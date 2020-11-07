https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/giuliani-says-lawsuits-coming-week-over-election-related-issues-pa-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani during an interview on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures discussed plans for election-related lawsuits connected to Pennsylvania and other states.

Giuliani said that the first suit will pertain to Pennsylvania, and the second suit will relate to Michigan or Georgia. He said there is a possibility for 10 lawsuits.

“Right now we have one, we have two that are being drafted and the potential is 10,” Giuliani explained. He estimated “we’ll have four or five” by this week’s end.

On Monday a suit will be lodged in connected with election issues in Pennsylvania, he said. Giuliani said that Republicans have not been able to observe the counting of large quantities of mail-in ballots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

