President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani during a press conference in Philadelphia discussed litigation plans pertaining to the 2020 presidential election contest.

“Many cases are gonna be filed, some big, some small,” Giuliani said Saturday. “This is going to be, eventually, a big case because it will go beyond Pennsylvania. But right now the case is a civil rights case.”

The case will be filed in federal court, Giuliani said, adding that case could be filed in Pittsburgh.

“And what the case alleges is very simply that President Trump’s campaign was denied its right to a fair count, which is a deprivation of civil rights,” said Giuliani, a former New York City mayor.

