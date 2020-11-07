https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/11/07/giulianis-response-to-question-about-network-call-for-biden-victory-is-an-instant-classic-n276563
About The Author
Related Posts
Congress Expected To Raise Age To Purchase Tobacco To 21
December 16, 2019
Garth Brooks Extending ‘Dive Bar Tour’ Into 2020
December 12, 2019
Matthew Yglesias Calls For More Babies, More Immigrants, And More Americans
September 24, 2020
Dr. Scott Atlas fires back at CDC chief over harsh criticisms
September 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy