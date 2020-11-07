https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dominion-voting-systems-tied-clintons-pelosi-widely-used-battleground-states/

(WORLD TRIBUNE) A reported glitch in the software of Dominion Voting Systems equipment saw 6,000 votes switched from Republican to Democrat in Antrim County, Michigan on Tuesday. The county clerk caught the issue and it has reportedly been corrected. Similar glitches with the software were reported in Georgia.

“The county clerk [Sheryl Guy] came forward and said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes,” Michigan GOP chair Laura Cox said. “Antrim County had to hand-count all of the ballots. And all these counties that use this software need to closely examine their results for similar discrepancies.”

The Denver-based company’s Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 software was used in 69 counties in Michigan on Tuesday.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc. is one of three voting equipment vendors which control 88 percent of the U.S. market.

