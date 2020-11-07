https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/gofundme-shuts-data-analysts-investigating-2020-voter-fraud-raising-220000/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Matt Braynard, the executive Director of Look Ahead America and former data chief and strategist for Trump for President tweeted out today that he has at his finger tips, the data for everyone in seven key states who requested an absentee ballot or voted early. AZ, GA, MI, NC, NV, PA, WI.

Matt added, “Discovering just a *few* matches to the Death List would indicate a much bigger problem as ABS/EV requests of dead voters would be incidental to a larger fraud operation.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

