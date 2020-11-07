https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/hah-faux-fox-ap-cnn-alphabet-media-call-race-biden-president-trump-goes-golfing-coordinated-propaganda-assault/

The fake news: Faux FOX, AP, CNN, Alphabet Media Call Race for Biden on Saturday morning despite several states still in dispute.

This was a coordinated attack against the President as he was out golfing on a Saturday morning.

Democrats were able to add ONE MILLION votes to Joe Biden’s totals in Pennsylvania in a dark convention hall with no poll watchers in two days.

But TRUST THE MEDIA!

Do not be fooled. This was, of course, a coordinated assault on the American people!

They want you to believe senile Joe broke all records despite all evidence to the contrary.

THE FIGHT GOES ON!

