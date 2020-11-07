https://nypost.com/2020/11/06/grocery-chains-again-limiting-toilet-paper-sanitizing-wipes/

It’s like springtime all over again amid the spiking coronavirus pandemic as shoppers try to flush out large supplies of toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting wipes, according to a report.

Several leading grocery chains are reimposing purchasing limits to prevent would-be hoarders from wiping them clean of the essentials, CNN reported.

At Kroger, customers can buy a maximum of two such items, according to a spokesperson who told the network that the limits, which began this week, apply in stores and online.

Meanwhile, Christopher Brand, a rep for the Northeast chain Giant, said the company was “seeing little evidence of stockpiling, and there is no need to create panic.”

But since the supply chain “remains challenged,” Giant has set a limit of one on purchases of larger TP and paper towel sizes and four on smaller sizes, according to CNN.

The San Antonio-based H-E-B, which has more than 340 stores across Texas, has recently implemented similar policies, including limits of two on purchases of disinfecting and antibacterial sprays, while other stores have limited toilet paper and paper towel purchases to two.

About 19 percent of paper products and 16 percent of household cleaning products were out of stock during the week ending Nov. 1, according to market research company IRI.

Nearly 60 percent of shoppers say they plan to stock up on the products again as winter approaches, according to a recent survey by market research firm Inmar Intelligence.

The restrictions come as the US reported its highest number of new infections Thursday — at least 108,174, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has recorded 9.6 million confirmed cases of the disease and more than 235,000 deaths.

