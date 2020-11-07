https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-clinton-celebrates-repudiation-of-trump-as-media-declares-biden-victory

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a celebratory tweet Saturday that thanked Americans who voted to oust President Donald Trump from office.

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president,” Clinton tweeted Saturday. “It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together,” Clinton added, referencing the name of her political action committee.

To Clinton’s tweet was appended a painting of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), beneath which was the word “united.”

Clinton said last month that the prospect of a Trump reelection made her “literally sick to [her] stomach” and lashed out at the Republicans who allegedly enabled the president who unexpectedly defeated her four years ago.

Establishment media declared Biden the president-elect Saturday morning, but Trump has yet to concede and the Trump campaign is alleging chicanery in swing states such as Pennsylvania.

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the president, said in a statement to the The Daily Wire:

Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved.

Biden is slated to address the nation on Saturday night, saying in a statement:

I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together.

