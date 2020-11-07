http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ySffh181vls/

Soon after the elite American media, from CNN to MSNBC and the Associated Press, called the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, Hollywood celebrities were posting social media messages about being brought to tears, dancing, and overjoyed at the news.

There were a lot of tears.

“I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarrisas Vice President of the United States – wow wow wow,” said actress Elizabeth Banks.

Pop star Pink said “This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere.”

Pop star Lady Gaga, who campaigned with Biden on Election Day eve, shared crying face emojis in a tweet in which she said “Joe Biden Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen.”

Pop star said “CRYING.”

Pop star Lizzo, who campaigned for Biden, with tear dripping down her face, said “There are a few times in this country when I’m hopeful. But I feel like every time I’m hopeful, it gets taken away from me… I think this is the end of a four-year term that felt like a thousand years. Whether you were blue or were red, that man didn’t care about you.”

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson was “Weeping with joy.”

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman posted a video of herself sobbing in response to the news. “Ugly tears of joy,” is how she captioned the tweet.

Actress Rosanna Arquette was crying on her knees.

And then there were the many mawkish messages from celebrities fawning over Kamala Harris.

“‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character,” said Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Harris.

Actor Ben Stiller said “What a historic moment. Congrats to our history making VP. #VicePresidentElectHarris.”

Frozen star Josh Gad said “ost my voice from screaming already. We have an actual again and PUR FIRST FEMALE VP. ”

Posting a drawing of Harris, Alyssa Milano caption her tweet: “FOR EVERY LITTLE GIRL.”

TBS late-night TV host Samantha Bee posted a gif go Harris laughing as confetti falls around her.

Rocker Mellissa Etheridge posted an image caption “Kamala Harris

Will & Grace star Debra Messing said “Congratualations President-Elect Joe Biden Nad Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris!You have made HISTORY. The first black & Pacific Asian VP. The first Woman VP. THe BIGGEST POPULAR VOTE IN US HISTORY.”

The Hangover actress Heather Graham praised Harris.

And then there was the vitriol and hate.

Comedian and Joker actor Marc Maron said “Oh, sweet victory. fuck this fuck forever. Go, Joe.”

Actor Michael Rapaport said Trump lost because he’s a “cocksucker” and a “miserable piece of shit.”

***Language warning***

Actress Bette Midler told White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to “go fuck yourself.”

Actress Christina Applegate said “You’re fired. We are done with you hateful rhetoric. Decent people prevail.”

“It feels good as a motherfucker to get this orange man up out of there,” said Fast & Furious star and singer Tyrese.

More gloating here from actor Josh Charles, letting the president know that he’s “toast.”

Below is a round up of the praise poured on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris by Hollywood celebrities.

Oh, and actress Whitney Cummings now knows “what an orgasm feels like.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book . Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson

