My husband, @johnloudon is working with John Solomon @JustTheNews investigating voting in 2020.
In 7 wards in Wisconsin, 100% of registered voters, voted.
In 2 wards, 200+% of voters voted.
(CNN reports “nothing suspicious” in Wisconsin)
Watch @RealAmVoice for updates. pic.twitter.com/6YKEAR3Kae
— Dr. Gina – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@RealDrGina) November 5, 2020
They don’t like Biden, they just hate Trump…
EARLIER: Crowds chant “no more Trump!” near Trump Tower in New York City https://t.co/KuhrQtuEZG #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/YzVxgFy04y
— The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020
Trump rallies during the election “could kill thousands” because of the lack of social distancing, but Biden block party celebrations all over NYC right now are “literally saving lives” because science
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 7, 2020