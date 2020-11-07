https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/in-9-wisconsin-precincts-more-than-100-percent-voted/

Posted by Kane on November 8, 2020 3:28 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

In 7 wards in Wisconsin, 100% of registered voters, voted.

In 2 wards, 200+ percent of voters voted.

They don’t like Biden, they just hate Trump…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...