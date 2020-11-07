http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vANFhI54lso/

During CNN’s election coverage, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) praised 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate change and noted that Biden has “got a lot of executive authority” if he’s elected president. Inslee also stated that Biden had the guts to say that “we have to transition, over the years and decades, off of fossil fuels,” in the last presidential debate.

Inslee said Biden “has embraced [a] comprehensive, robust, achievable, economically-productive plan, and I could not be more delighted with that plan. Both because it is ambitious, and because it is achievable, not just economically, not just technologically, but also politically, ultimately. Now, it’s going to be great to win a couple seats in Georgia, or whatever we can do, that’s going to help. But he’s got a lot of executive authority.”

He later added, “Look, this is a guy with enough intestinal fortitude, in the last debate, to go out and say the truth, which is that we have to transition, over the years and decades, off of fossil fuels, when he knew Pennsylvania was going to be the critical state. That is proof that he is going to be there, big time, as a leader on this issue.”

